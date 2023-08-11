A drone controlled by the fire prevention services recorded a 10-year-old boy starting a fire in the Calabria region.

“Two images from today particularly caught my attention: One is about a boy who is setting fire in a forest like a pro, starting several fires from a distance, then he notices the drone, he runs to his grandfather, riding a tractor“, explained President Roberto Occhiuto on social networks.

(We recommend reading: Russia launched a probe to the Moon. What is the objective of the investigation?)

​

In the video it can be seen that the adult gave instructions to the minor, since after cursing the device for having caught him “red-handed” he set out to put out the fires immediately.

The other images show a group of people spreading potentially flammable waste in a forest, near a river.

Thanks to drones we caught 32 arsonists in two weeks

The Calabria region has deployed thirty drones as a form of deterrence and to identify the architects of some of the fires that are burning these days in the country.

(We recommend reading: Four Syrian Citizens Arrested in Switzerland for Supporting a Terrorist Group)

“Thanks to the drones we caught 32 arsonists in two weeks,” Occhiuto said.

In fact, a few weeks ago The President released another video in which an arsonist was recorded while he started fires in a cane fielduntil he noticed and tried to make the device fall by throwing stones.

“Calabria is a civilized region but it also has some morons who are going to start forest fires like this arsonist. He sets the fire, then he sees the drone and tries to shoot it down with stones, but where does it come from? The caves?”, then denounced Occhiuto.

fires in italy

Scenes like this have led to the fact that in the last decree of the Council of Ministers, the Italian Executive has increased four to six years the minimum sentence for those who cause a fire in “forests, jungles or mountains or in forest nurseries destined for reforestation, their own or others”.

Southern Italy has suffered devastating fires in recent weeks, fueled by the drought and the Charonte heat wave, which caused temperatures above 46 degrees and is expected to not be the only one to raise the thermometers this summer.

(We recommend you read: ‘Vampire child’ and other discoveries by archaeologists in Polish necropolis)

In addition to Calabria, the Italian islands have suffered greatly from the fires: in Sicily three people died (two of them burned), there were more than 2,000 evacuees and the airport was closed due to the proximity of the flames.



For its part, in Sardinia at least three people were injured by explosions derived from the fires and more than 600 inhabitants and tourists had to be evacuated.

EFE