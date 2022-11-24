Mexico.- When people go by transport they live thousands of experiences, on this occasion Internet users were hypnotized by a Didi’s Driver because He got giggly with a young girl, to the point that he almost caused a fight with her boyfriend.

The video that went viral due to the strong controversy of the passenger couple was shared by the driver of the Didi application, in his @richy_mx account on the TikTok social network.

Didi is the favorite transportation and delivery service for many, with Uber as its main competition, as shown by the happy couple who chose the company born in China to travel.

What they did not expect is that the driver would treat them in a different way, in the filming it can be seen how the man questions the couple that they are in love, for which He questions them if they dare to play.

The cast person confessed to them that in addition to working for Didi, he is a content creator, so he tried to be funny and have a good time with the people on board.

However, the 22-year-old girl and the 23-year-old boy had a controversial moment after the man asked them to participate in the classic game where they couldn’t say yes or no.

Initially, the accounting student showed that she had skills in dynamics, to the point that the driver was surprised, since she never failed, although she made difficult questions for him.

For a moment, the driver asked the woman for the name of her partner, when she turned back, she made many think that I didn’t even know with whom I was traveling to a destination.

Later he asked him how much he loved it, he began to doubt but answered “a lot”However, netizens question whether they really want each other or not because of the pressure not to lose.

But the problem almost got worse when the girl’s boyfriend didn’t know how to play so he lost quickly, however, the girl got even more competitive and won in a second round.

Which is why the happy couple who almost had a fight because she kept thinking about her boyfriend’s name, ended up winning a free ride on the Didi.

Internet users have confessed on more than one occasion that they would like to travel with the protagonist of this story, due to the energetic attitude with which he treats all passengers on each of his trips.

Faced with the dramatic moment, Internet users did not wait, for which they commented, “When you asked him the name of his bato, I turned to see if he was going with the other or with him”, “I think that if it is a couple the one that gets on and you play with the 2 if 1 wins you give them the %50 discount and if the 2 win you give them the trip”.