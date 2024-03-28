Tense calm

He holiday period for Easter arrived in the state capital to ease the stressful atmosphere that prevailed since the massive uprisings, the confrontation of criminals and elements of the National Guard and the appearance of blankets. Mayor José Ernesto Peñuelas breathes easy.

The registers

The registration process of candidates to local mayors and councils It opened in Sinaloa. It is from yesterday until April 5, which coincides with these holy days. What is known in Ahome is that the candidates will wait after the holy days to register. Some are already preparing “something big” to send the message of strength.

They are ready

The electoral authorities are ready to register candidates for mayors and deputies; However, in Mazatlan, the candidates have not yet defined the days on which they can go to formalize. The reality is that several candidates have not stopped being close to potential voters to convince them that they are the best option.

Coordination

The mayors of Guasave and Salvador Alvarado were yesterday in Bellavista beach to ensure that they will work coordinated on security, services and health in that spa during the holy days. It will be necessary to see if after these dates they remain equally coordinated, since last year, Armando Camacho did not do his part of collecting the garbage.

Lack of investment

Where it requires will and a business vision of investment, whether private or government, is in the hot springs of La Ciénega de Casala community that only brings out its beauty and unique appeal in a period of Easter. Action that Mayor Armando Camacho Aguilar must begin to work on to resume its growth.