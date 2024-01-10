Bicycle enthusiasts will always have disagreements with car enthusiasts. Sunday cyclists prefer to share a beautiful dike only with pedestrians, while car drivers prefer to cross it with appropriate sportiness. But nowadays, it seems, cyclists no longer even want to neatly share the cycle path.

In the video at the bottom of this page, a Golf driver is chased after he ignores a stop sign. At a busy roundabout, the getaway car uses the cycle path. The moment the police enter the narrow strip, there is a two-wheeler there, including panniers. We want to say that he is almost knocked off his feet, but that becomes difficult with this fashionista.