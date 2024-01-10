Apex Legends and Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth have collaborated by introducing a series of contents inspired by Square Enix's Japanese role-playing game into the battle royale. The public quickly complained about the high prices of these novelties, but at the same time EA's shooter has become the game with best revenue on Steam at the moment.

In fact, as you can see in the image below, Apex Legends it is second in the classic “best sellers” (not by number of units, but by revenue), behind only Steam Deck – which as hardware generates much more revenue given that it costs €369 per piece -.

The collaboration between Apex Legends and Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth is started on January 9, 2024so it didn't take long for it to become popular on Steam.