Yesterday we experienced an unfortunate scene when the referee whistled for the end of the match at Goodison Park where Everton beat Manchester United in low hours.
The referee sent the players to the locker room when the ninety minutes were up and that was when we experienced the scene that marked the match.
The Manchester United players began to leave the pitch little by little while they were slightly rebuked by some Everton fans. Many of them just asked for a photo or a greeting.
The Portuguese player limped off the pitch helped by the Red Devil’s medical team, and when he was about to enter the locker room area, he threw the mobile phone of one of the Liverpool fans to the ground.
At this point it is very likely that the red devils will be without European competition next season, or at most obtain a place in the Conference or Europa League.
The game passed without too many shocks, with an Everton that was not extremely superior but it was enough to win three golden points.
After a while we could see how the Portuguese player apologized on social networks for his ugly behavior on the pitch: “It is never easy to manage emotions in difficult times like the one we are experiencing. However, you always have to be respectful, patient and set an example for all the young people who love the beautiful game. I would like to apologize for my outburst and, if possible, would like to invite this fan to watch a match at Old Trafford as a show of fair play and sportsmanship.”
Recognizing the mistake and trying to correct it was the only way to try to forget the episode we experienced yesterday. It should be noted that the Merseyside police have opened an investigation into Cristiano Ronaldo after this attack against the fan who was in the stands at Goodison Park.
