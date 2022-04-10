It was pronounced. Lisandra Lizama, Cuban singer and member of “The Golden Girls”, defended her relationship from the criticism she received for her wedding with Mauricio Diez Canseco a month after meeting him. The artist is getting married in Havana on April 10, in an intimate ceremony with close friends and family.

The young woman was consulted due to questions from Magaly Medina, who said that their union would be of convenience. “I don’t see the point in someone taking the big step of getting married just for strategy, would have to be a person too cold and calculating to marry for marketing “, answered.

Mauricio Diez Canseco and Lisandra Lizama will get married on 5th Avenue in Havana (Cuba). Photo: Mauricio Diez Canseco/Facebook

YOU CAN SEE: Mauricio Diez Canseco to Lisandra Lizama a few hours after her wedding: “With you my happiness is complete”

She said that she is very much in love with the popular ‘Brad Pizza’. She said that she had a three-year relationship with Descemer, but as soon as it ended, she never saw him again. In January she went out with another person, but the relationship did not prosper.

How did you meet Mauricio Diez Canseco?

At another point in the conversation, he recounted how he met the pizza man. “I passed the casting for ‘The Golden Girls of Cuba’ and at that time I didn’t have much information about who we were going to work for or anything like that,” Lizama recalled.

“I met him that day (March 2) and While I was interviewing, a mutual chemistry and attraction arose” he told Trome.

Mauricio Diez Canseco and Lisandra Lizama invite you to their wedding this April 10. Photo: Instagram.

YOU CAN SEE: Who is Lisandra Lizama, the Cuban singer who will marry Mauricio Diez Canseco?

respond to age differences

Lisandra Lizama revealed that the couples she has had have been people older than her. “I have never been in a relationship with someone my age. Mauricio is a wonderful man, I would fall in love with him even if he was 90 years old, “said the young woman.

He also recalled the proposal made by Mauricio Diez Canseco. He said it was a special moment. “He invited me to a ‘shot’ (shot) and I don’t know at what point he put the ring in the tequila bottle, I was paralyzed, then he knelt down to put the ring on me and I said yes,” he said.