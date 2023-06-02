Video: couple ran thieves with clorox, they wanted to rob the premises for the second time

A storekeeper in La Plata, Argentina, He was attacked with shots and hacks by four criminals They wanted to steal your business. After the man’s resistance, the attackers finally left the place, according to local media reports.

The incident occurred on Tuesday in the town of Villa Elvira after 10 pmin a warehouse located at the intersection of 4th and 96th streets, when three men and a woman they arrived hooded and tried to rob the business.

According to the site 0221the criminals they arrived on motorcycles and quickly opened fire on the warehouse. The violent scene was recorded by the security cameras of the place. In the pictures you can see how the owner tries to kick out the offenders, but they insist on entering.

They came armed to rob warehouse Photo: Twitter: @igonzalezprieto

After that, the criminals return to the premises and they begin to shoot and hack. However, after a few minutes, following the resistance of the business owner, the criminals They fled on their motorcycles.

As the owner of the store pointed out to the local media, the attackers fired several shots at the business. The man also explained that It is not the first time that criminals have tried to rob your premises.

#LaPlata On 4th and 96th street in Villa Elvira, 4 armed motorcycles attacked a warehouse for the second time.

The owner defended himself with his family, throwing bleach, with a blade and closing the doors.

The robbers shot 4 times with a revolver. pic.twitter.com/Kmv2BKYJBQ — Ignacio González Prieto (@igonzalezprieto) June 1, 2023

The man told that two weeks ago he suffered a robbery in his warehouse and that on that occasion the thieves, who to this day remain fugitives, were able to escape with the money.

The Nation (Argentina) / GDA

