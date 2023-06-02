Friday, June 2, 2023
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Video: couple ran thieves with clorox, they wanted to rob the premises for the second time

by admin_l6ma5gus
June 2, 2023
in World
0
Video: couple ran thieves with clorox, they wanted to rob the premises for the second time


close

armed robbers

They used everything in their power to scare off the thieves.

Photo:

Twitter: @igonzalezprieto

They used everything in their power to scare off the thieves.

The merchants managed to stop the shoplifting by throwing vials of clorox.

A storekeeper in La Plata, Argentina, He was attacked with shots and hacks by four criminals They wanted to steal your business. After the man’s resistance, the attackers finally left the place, according to local media reports.

(We recommend reading: Community tried to lynch alleged thieves who were intimidating the driver).

The incident occurred on Tuesday in the town of Villa Elvira after 10 pmin a warehouse located at the intersection of 4th and 96th streets, when three men and a woman they arrived hooded and tried to rob the business.

See also  Man was convicted of hanging his dog; they gave him nine months in prison

According to the site 0221the criminals they arrived on motorcycles and quickly opened fire on the warehouse. The violent scene was recorded by the security cameras of the place. In the pictures you can see how the owner tries to kick out the offenders, but they insist on entering.

They came armed to rob warehouse

Photo:

Twitter: @igonzalezprieto

After that, the criminals return to the premises and they begin to shoot and hack. However, after a few minutes, following the resistance of the business owner, the criminals They fled on their motorcycles.

(Read here: Video: mirror thieves return, this is how criminals operate in downtown Bogotá).

As the owner of the store pointed out to the local media, the attackers fired several shots at the business. The man also explained that It is not the first time that criminals have tried to rob your premises.

The man told that two weeks ago he suffered a robbery in his warehouse and that on that occasion the thieves, who to this day remain fugitives, were able to escape with the money.

See also  Nicolò dies at the age of 18 in a dramatic skiing accident: the latest video portrays him happy, a few minutes before the tragedy

The Nation (Argentina) / GDA

More news in EL TIEMPO

DOWNLOAD THE WEATHER APP

Customize, discover and inform yourself.

you reached the content limit of the month

Enjoy the content of DIGITAL TIME unlimited. Subscribe now!

* COP $900 / month during the first two months

We know that you like to always be informed.

Create an account and you can enjoy:

  • Access to newsletters with the best current news.
  • Comment the news that interests you.
  • Keep your favorite items.

Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.


#Video #couple #ran #thieves #clorox #wanted #rob #premises #time

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
How to resolve conflicts with in-laws

How to resolve conflicts with in-laws

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result