Video: Colombia, with these goals, crushes Slovakia in the U-20 World Cup

You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
The verification email will be sent to
Check your inbox and if not, in your spam folder.
NO, CHANGE EMAIL YES, SEND
Thomas Angel
Cristian Alvarez
Thomas Angel
Héctor Cárdenas’s team more than makes it to the quarterfinals.
Find the validation of The Lie Buster at the end of the news.
With a spectacular second half, Colombia beat Slovakia and qualified for the quarterfinals of the U-20 World Cup in Argentina, at the Bicentenario stadium in San Juan.
Colombia went from zero to a win in four minutes. The first came in the 48th minute, when Óscar Cortés stole the ball from an opponent and defined with category.
The second came two minutes later, when Cortés and Yaser Asprilla got together and the Watford player scored the second.
The third was scored by Tomás Ángel, at 52, after a clearance from Jhojan Torres.
Edier Ocampo set up Tomás Ángel so that the forward could get his second goal of the game, at 63 minutes.
News in development.
SPORTS
More sports news
Customize, discover and inform yourself.
Receive the best information in your mail of national news and the world
an error occurred in the request
my portals
you reached the content limit of the month
Enjoy the content of DIGITAL TIME unlimited. Subscribe now!
* COP $900 / month during the first two months
We know that you like to always be informed.
Create an account and you can enjoy:
- Access to newsletters with the best current news.
- Comment the news that interests you.
- Keep your favorite items.
Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.
#Video #Colombia #goals #crushes #Slovakia #U20 #World #Cup
Leave a Reply