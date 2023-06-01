Thursday, June 1, 2023
Video: Colombia, with these goals, crushes Slovakia in the U-20 World Cup

by admin_l6ma5gus
June 1, 2023
Sports
Video: Colombia, with these goals, crushes Slovakia in the U-20 World Cup


Thomas Angel

Photo:

Cristian Alvarez

Héctor Cárdenas’s team more than makes it to the quarterfinals.

With a spectacular second half, Colombia beat Slovakia and qualified for the quarterfinals of the U-20 World Cup in Argentina, at the Bicentenario stadium in San Juan.

Colombia went from zero to a win in four minutes. The first came in the 48th minute, when Óscar Cortés stole the ball from an opponent and defined with category.

The second came two minutes later, when Cortés and Yaser Asprilla got together and the Watford player scored the second.

The third was scored by Tomás Ángel, at 52, after a clearance from Jhojan Torres.

Edier Ocampo set up Tomás Ángel so that the forward could get his second goal of the game, at 63 minutes.

News in development.

