The main opposition party in South Africa, the Democratic Alliance (AD) confirmed this Wednesday (31) that it filed a lawsuit to have Russian President Vladimir Putin detained if he travels to the country in August, when he can participate in the summit of the Brics, the group of emerging economies. On Tuesday (30), the Kremlin announced that the country would participate in the meeting in an “appropriate” way.

“The AD had no choice but to initiate legal action,” the party said in a statement. The opposition also recalled that it wrote to the government “twice” to request confirmation that it will comply with its legal obligations, but was “ignored”.

The AD filed a lawsuit in the High Court of Gauteng, the province where Johannesburg and Pretoria are located, seeking a “declaratory order” that stipulates that, if Putin arrives in the country to participate in the BRICS summit, the South African government must arrest him , as required by the International Criminal Court (ICC).

As a member of the ICC, South Africa, which will host the August 22-24 summit in Johannesburg, is obliged to cooperate in Putin’s arrest after the court issued an arrest warrant for the president in March this year on alleged war crimes related to the conflict in Ukraine.

South Africa also confirmed in March that it had invited the Russian president to attend the summit, although it admitted that the ICC order would be a “reason for concern”.

The South African Ministry of Foreign Affairs issued a statement last Monday to guarantee diplomatic immunity to participants in the BRICS summit, which seemed to open the way for the presence of the Russian representative.

Faced with the uproar caused in some South African media, the spokesman for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Clayson Monyela, clarified on Twitter that “these immunities do not nullify any court order that may have been issued by an international court against any participant of the conference”.

“These immunities are standard for organizing international conferences and summits. All countries grant similar immunities,” added Monyela.

In this context, the AD highlighted that it intends the aforementioned “declaratory order to guarantee that there is no legal ambiguity regarding the procedure to be followed and the obligations imposed on the State, in case President Putin sets foot in South Africa”.

South Africa says it has taken a neutral stance on Russia’s war against Ukraine and has called for dialogue to resolve the conflict.

South Africa’s position is not only linked to the strategic political and economic role that Moscow has in some African countries, but also to historical reasons, such as Russian support for anti-colonial and liberation movements in the 20th century, such as the fight against the regime apartheid segregationist.

Likewise, the South African president, Cyril Ramaphosa, proposed to his counterparts in Ukraine and Russia the sending of a “peace mission of African leaders” to “find a peaceful solution” to the war between the two countries.