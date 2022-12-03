The video cards they already cost a lot, but in the USA theirs price might even increase in 2023. The reason? The economic war between the United States and China. Years ago, to curb Chinese exports, the US government imposed extra taxes on electronics, video cards included. In recent years there have been postponements to the application of the new tariffs, but now, on December 31, 2022, it could be the right time for them to really come into force.

This means that US customers will see price increases across the board for video cards 25%. It must be said that it is not yet clear whether the new tariffs can be circumvented in some way, but many are still advising interested parties to buy a video card before next year. Of course, this is not a light expense, given the latest proposals from AMD and, above all, from Nvidia, which can push up to almost 2,000 dollars, but it is worth a little thought.

A 25% increase could be a lethal blow to an already shrinking market for video cards and for hardware manufacturers’ flagship products, such as the GeForce RTX 4090 or Radeon RX 7900 XT. In short, the increase in production costs and the global economic problems weren’t enough to make the new hardware components inaccessible, now there are also taxes.