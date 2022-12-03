After several weeks, the Rayados team presented its first reinforcement for the Clausura 2023 and it is Jordi Cortizo, a Mexican player from Puebla, without a doubt the 26-year-old midfielder looked excited in his first words as an albiazul player.
“What Rayados represents is impressive. It has everything for the player to perform in the best way. It is a lifestyle where the Club’s values are transmitted to the people. It fills me with joy to be part of this project”
– Jordi Cortizo
“There was little to think about, I am clear about what this club is, what it has done, in all of Mexico we know how high it is and how high one must be to come here and respond as expected. Since the opportunity arose, I discussed it with my agents, with my family, I have nothing to think about, I told them, it was a resounding yes because I want to be a multi-champion and I believe that here we have all the weapons to do it, we have an impressive squad and That’s why I didn’t have to think about anything,” he said.
“In the short term, (my objective) is to consolidate myself in the club, to be an important player and to be a multi-champion here with the squad, to be a historic team in this regard, I am convinced that this will be the case and in the long term it is the World Cup, the World Cup that we will have it here, what better than playing it at home, that is my shot. Consolidate myself here, be a champion, an important player and reach the 2026 World Cup here in Mexico, “he declared.
His reunion with an old acquaintance
Cortizo had a talk with his new helmsman, Víctor Vucetich, who debuted him in Liga MX, and he was the main reason why he came to the club, because his signing was a request from ‘King Midas’.
“With Vucetich, delighted to meet him again, he had confidence in me, he is the coach who made my debut (in Gallos), I already had him in two stages and delighted to speak with him, to be with him in two stages, we all know the The person I know, the contact he has with the player, is a guy who handles himself very well and I’m excited to be with him”, he concluded.
Undoubtedly, the player comes to the team with the ambition to achieve the important in the institution, so much is expected of the player since he will have all the confidence of the coach to bring out his best football version.
