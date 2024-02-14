Puebla.- During this Valentine's Daymany couples arrive at motels, however, A car exploded at the entrance of the motel, scaring other customers in Puebla and the video went viral on social networks.
The video captured on February 8 at the entrance of the Motel “La Sabana”located on Avenida Real, in Huaquechula, Puebla, a black van exploded and turned into a fireball.
According to witnesses, They were very romantic at the motelsaid they heard a loud explosion and when they went out to see what was happening, they found a vehicle engulfed in flames.
Firefighters went to the site to put out the fire and prevent things from getting hot.
Social media users reacted to the video and commented that the man “he couldn't put out the fire in the bed.”
“And now what do you tell your wife that your truck was stolen?“, “Someone put out the fire of passion they were carrying,” users commented with humor.
