Puebla.- During this Valentine's Daymany couples arrive at motels, however, A car exploded at the entrance of the motel, scaring other customers in Puebla and the video went viral on social networks.

The video captured on February 8 at the entrance of the Motel “La Sabana”located on Avenida Real, in Huaquechula, Puebla, a black van exploded and turned into a fireball.

According to witnesses, They were very romantic at the motelsaid they heard a loud explosion and when they went out to see what was happening, they found a vehicle engulfed in flames.

Firefighters went to the site to put out the fire and prevent things from getting hot.

The car exploded at the entrance / Photo: Capture

Social media users reacted to the video and commented that the man “he couldn't put out the fire in the bed.”

The fire was put out / Photo: Capture

“And now what do you tell your wife that your truck was stolen?“, “Someone put out the fire of passion they were carrying,” users commented with humor.

Video: Car explodes at the entrance of a motel in Puebla

