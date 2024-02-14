The American president, Joe Biden, has expressed in private conversations increasingly dissatisfaction with the Prime Minister of Israel, Benjamin Netanyahu, and has even used offensive terms to refer to the head of government of the Jewish State, revealed a report on the broadcaster's website NBC News this week.

In public, Biden has expressed disagreement with the Israeli military offensive in the Gaza Strip, in response to attacks by the terrorist group Hamas in October that killed 1,200 people. Last week, he called the action “exaggerated.”

Now, the controversy concerns the announcement that Israel is preparing a land incursion into Rafah, a city in the extreme south of Gaza where there are around 1 million people, many displaced from other regions of the Palestinian enclave after the start of the Jewish State's operation.

Five sources told NBC News that Biden has complained strongly about Netanyahu, whom he accused of “giving him hell,” and said it is “impossible” to deal with the Israeli prime minister due to his refusal to reach a ceasefire agreement. .

“He [Biden] feel that [a ação militar] enough was enough,” said one of these sources. “It has to stop.”

The same sources stated that Biden has referred to Netanyahu in private with dismissive terms, such as “this guy”, or openly offensive terms, such as “asshole” (“asshole” or “idiot”).

Over the weekend, according to the White House, Biden asked Netanyahu in a telephone conversation for a “credible and executable” plan to protect the civilian population of Rafah in the event of a ground incursion.

Officially, the White House does not allow the American president to use offensive terms against the prime minister, even in private.

“The president has made clear the points on which he disagrees with Prime Minister Netanyahu, but this is a decades-long relationship that is respectful in public and private,” a National Security Council spokesperson told NBC News.