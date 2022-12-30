Through social networks, the moment when a bus driver in Barcelona (Spain) insulted a man in a wheelchair and prevented him from entering public service.

The altercation would have occurred at one of the bus stops, according to CatalunyaPress, the driver prevented the wheelchair-bound man from boarding because there was no access ramp.

Faced with the driver’s refusal, the disabled man would have started the discussion, repeatedly requesting that the floodgates be opened to access the public service.







The video shows how the driver activates the platform for disabled access, but this fails to stabilize. Given this, the person in a wheelchair approaches the main door and blocks it, to prevent the bus from leaving.

The people who go inside the vehicle try to mediate with the two people to continue the journey, but they are unsuccessful, because once again the driver and the disabled person insult each other.



“I ate a complaint because of you, you are a fucking bastard, you have me up to the balls”, shouts the driver “Now I am insulting you, not like the other day”, adds.

Abruptly, the driver removes the man’s hand from the door and manages to close it to continue his journey. The Tusgsal company, the service concessionaire, regretted the events and opened an internal investigation to clarify what happened.

Pamela Avendano

​WRITING TRENDS