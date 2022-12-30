Electricity prices in France jumped 20 times by the end of the year. This was announced to the publication CNews local brewery owner Ulrich Alejo.

“The amount was a big surprise for me,” the brewer said on the air, which was broadcast on YouTube.

The publication shows the check that came to the man for December of this year. It spelled out the amount of just over €17.5 thousand, including transport and other expenses. At the same time, payment for electricity amounted to €14,227.

According to him, in November the amount of €700 was indicated on the receipt. According to the source of the publication, the energy company did not even notify the payers about the changes in the tariff plan.

The company itself said that the sharp increase in prices is due to the Ukrainian crisis and energy problems in France.

Earlier this month, the Germans were warned about rising prices for electricity consumption. So, on December 24, the Handelsblatt newspaper reported that in January 2023 the cost of gas will increase by 112% compared to the fall of 2021, electricity – by 44%. At the same time, the material notes, the support announced by the state will not have a significant impact on the accounts of residents.

On November 25, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, given the high prices for energy and products, called the conflict in Ukraine a problem for Germany and France in the coming winter.

Bloomberg later wrote that the arrival of cold weather from the Arctic region will be a challenge for the European energy system, which is facing a serious load.

The West stepped up sanctions pressure on Russia in response to the ongoing special operation to protect the Donbass, heading for a reduction in energy imports from Russia. All this has led to higher prices for electricity, fuel and food in Europe and the United States.

On April 13, Russian President Vladimir Putin said that the refusal of a number of states from normal cooperation with the Russian side dealt a blow to the economies of the Western countries themselves, where prices are rising, and inflation, according to him, is going through the roof.