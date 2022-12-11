THE TRUTH Murcia Sunday, December 11, 2022, 08:58



Just a few days before winter, this weekend, for the first time all fall, the spectacular blowout of the Chorros del Río Mundo occurred. This phenomenon, as explained by the Twitter account @MeteoHellin, comes after the rains of recent days that, as in the Region of Murcia, have fallen in the neighboring province of Albacete.

The rainfall has once again left some spectacular images in Riópar, at the head of the Segura basin. This tourist attraction is repeated several times a year, as a consequence of the rainy episodes. The sudden outflow of water can multiply by a thousand (up to 100,000 liters per second) the flow of this iconic birth.