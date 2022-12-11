Digital Foundry made the usual video analysis from Warhammer 40,000: Darktideexpressing very positive opinions on the cooperative action developed by Fatshark, currently available on PC but also arriving on Xbox Series X | S, in both cases at no additional cost for Game Pass subscribers.

In our review of Warhammer 40,000: Darktide we wrote that “the technical sector (…) shows off high quality assets both as regards the scenarios and the characters, with a particular emphasis on the lighting system and effects”: impressions confirmed by Alex Battaglia.

In fact, it seems that the authors of Darktide have focused in particular on the quality of the effects, also for the purpose of creating a certain atmosphere, reaching the goal even at the cost of a considerable impact on performance, especially by activating the ray tracingwhich depending on the settings can drop the frame rate by up to 30%.

Speaking of settings, Battaglia has also created the now traditional list of suggested presets based on the configuration to obtain optimized performance and the best possible compromise in terms of visual quality. There he is:

Warhammer 40,000: Darktide, the settings suggested by Digital Foundry

In any case, the Fatshark title does not lack some problems, identified in a certain degree of instability, in this case crashes and blocks which however will probably be resolved through the arrival of new updates and drivers.