The football of Argentina were once again the protagonists of an event that has the security of that country in suspense in the stadiums, after a pitched battle between the players of Las Palmas and General Paz.

The events occurred in this match in the fourth division of that country, an embarrassing fight between the footballers that left them injured and sentenced.

The fans also jumped onto the field and attacked the players, who tried to defend themselves, in a brutal pitched fight.

The authorities indicated that about 8,000 people were in the stands of the stadium to watch the match, but tempers flared on the playing field among the players and that spilled over into the stands.

Las Palmas won 2-1 in the first leg of the amateur regional that sought to qualify for the quarterfinals of that tournament, but everything ended very badly.

🚑 ONCE AGAIN, VIOLENCE! ⚽️ At the end of the match between Las Palmas and General Paz Juniors, players from both teams and coaching staffs faced blows. 👉🏻 Discussions, fights, regret were all that was left at the end of the meeting between the… pic.twitter.com/acnG39F4lq — 351 Sports (@351Sports) January 7, 2024

The General Paz locals got out of control and began to attack their rivals and the fans supported them from the stands. At that moment a fight began on the field and the fans bypassed security and invaded the playing field.

There was no choice and the police had to intervene and the chaos was enormous. The uniformed officers were forced to use tear gas to try to control the strong confrontation.

The situation got out of hand and the images of the videos circulating on social networks show that the strong fights also occurred outside the sports arena.

The number of injuries and arrests in this incident is not known, which, once, calls into question the security in the stadiums in Argentina and the good behavior of players and fans in the stadiums.

Fights inside and outside the stadium. Cumshots. Children suffering. People crying. The public asks the police to do something. Nobody controls, much less stops the situation. Regrettable events in General Paz Juniors. Sultry. pic.twitter.com/UzPyJ2VcpA — Facundo Priante (@Facu_Priante) January 10, 2024

Sports