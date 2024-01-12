Last semester, César Huerta was by far the best player of the UNAM Pumas, and although for many in the Liga MX environment he is an overrated footballer who does not weigh in important games, the reality is that the The winger's numbers endorse him as one of the most outstanding offenders in all of national football. Now within the Pedregal team, they expect the attacker to maintain the same level.
The winger today has a good market within Europe, beyond the fact that Pumas does not have formal offers on the table for the possible transfer of the player and in fact, the intention of the feline team is to retain the forward in its squad for at least six months more, they report from ESPN.
Those in the country's capital understand that giving Huerta an outlet in the same market as Dinenno and Fernández would be a lethal blow to their offensive, which is why there is no way to open the door to the sale of César this winter market . Those from the UNAM conceive that if they maintain the high level on the field, in the summer offers will arrive for the 'Chinese' and at that time, the club will support his transfer, but not this month of January where the market is short and They don't have great replacement options.
In fact, Huerta's sporting evolution is what has made him become a quality player for the Mexican team, already being a constant in Jaime Lozano's plans.
