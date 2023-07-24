The Brazilian team easily prevailed 4-0 against panama, debutante in the Soccer Women’s World Cup that is played in Australia and New Zealand, thanks to a hat trick from the midfielder Ary Borges this Monday.

reigning champion of the America Cup, Canarinha reaffirmed itself at the Hindmarsh stadium in Adelaide as one of the favorites to win the world title, becoming the leader of group F.

Very easy

In the first meeting between the two teams, Brazil positioned itself as the dominator from the initial whistle, approaching the Panamanian goal and creating dangerous situations.

No surprises, the first goal came before the player’s twenties (19) by the hand of midfielder Ary Borges, who converted an assist from the left wing with a header.

The Brazilians continued to press in the box, having another clear chance in the 35th minute, when Panamanian goalkeeper Yenith Bailey deflected a powerful shot from Luana Bertolucci with one hand.

The second goal (39) was not long in coming, signed again by Borges with a cross from the left wing. The Racing Louisville FC player finished off initially with a header, and after a poor rebound from Bailey she scored with her right foot.

The return from the break was no easier for Panama, conceding a third goal (48) from midfielder Beatriz Zaneratto, who received a great backheel assist from Borges.

“A typically Brazilian goal. It was very nice,” the Swedish coach of Brazil Pia Sundhage congratulated herself after the game. After making their first two changes, Panama, number 52 in the FIFA ranking, generated their first shot on goal in the 57th minute against the Brazilians, number 8 in that ranking.

the great goal

It was of little use to the Central Americans, who were once again punished by Ary Borges with the same modus operandi as the first goal, a cross from the left wing converted with a header (70) that signed his hat-trick.

The goalscorer was very excited after the game: “I can’t believe it! I managed to get here (the World Cup) and score three goals!”

