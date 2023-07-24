Dhe city of Amsterdam has asked the American publishing house HarperCollins to remove its name from the acknowledgments of Rosemary Sullivan’s controversial book The Betrayal of Anne Frank. This was initially reported by the “Spiegel” with reference to a letter from the deputy mayor of Amsterdam, Alexander Scholtes. “The city of Amsterdam was in no way actively involved in the book and has now emphatically distanced itself from it,” Scholtes wrote to US publisher Brian Murray. He is therefore urged to remove the city’s name from the work.

The Dutch capital originally supported the research on which the book is based with 100,000 euros. A so-called cold case team led by Dutch documentary filmmaker Thijs Bayens and former FBI agent Vince Pankoke then put forward the thesis presented in Sullivan’s book that Anne Frank had been betrayed to the Nazis by the Jewish notary Arnold van den Bergh. Until now, it had been assumed that Anne Frank, who hid with her family in an Amsterdam annex from 1942 to 1944, was betrayed by a Dutch Nazi collaborator.

English version still available

The publication of the book in January 2022 also drew heavy criticism. Experts complained that the thesis presented in it could not be proven, completely contradicted the results of serious research and served anti-Semitic resentment. The research team finally had to admit that they could not clarify the case with certainty.

The city of Amsterdam distanced itself from the book shortly after publication and even considered a possible reclaim of the grant amount issued. The Dutch publisher subsequently withdrew the book. An originally planned German edition has not yet appeared.

The English-language version of the book, on the other hand, sold well internationally and is still available. At the beginning of this year, an English paperback version was published, in which changes were made in view of the worldwide criticism. Scholtes, however, does not go far enough: “According to authoritative scholars, the evidence and arguments are still unsound,” he writes in his letter to Murray, which he concludes with an appeal: “Research into the irreparable suffering and injustice inflicted on the Jewish population during World War II should be undertaken with the utmost care.”