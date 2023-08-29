In a video that went viral on social networks, Internet users applauded the feat of a child who, with great effort, managed to save the life of his pet, who was nearly hanged when an elevator door closed.

In the images Thiago is seen entering the elevator with his dog, the doors close but the minor does not realize that the canine’s leash was left outside the elevator.

In a matter of seconds the dog rises due to the pull of the leash, tied to the neck of the animal, without thinking about it, the minor tries prevent your pet from being hanged and manages to grip the leash tightly.

The pull was so strong that even the boy rose almost to the ceiling of the elevator. Then the leash snapped and released the dog.

The event occurred in the Brazilian municipality of Goiânia, capital of the state of Goiás, in Brazil.

In an interview with Globo, The minor shared that he experienced moments of anguish during those seconds.

“I felt a lot of despair and fear of seeing her tied up,” the boy told Globo. Furthermore, he shared that when he jumped to grab the leash he did it on instinct. “I don’t know where I got the courage from, it was an impulse”the boy added.

Thiago’s father, Rodrigo Magalhães, assured that he felt panic when he saw the video, because the outcome of the scene could have been tragic.

“I was very scared by what happened and I realized that the situation was very serious and that It could have been fatal to both the dog and my son.”

Recommendations for moving pets in an elevator

The Spanish elevator company Serki offers some measures that can prevent incidents when boarding an elevator with your pet.

The main thing is to always have them on a leash or in your arms, it is not recommended to let them walk alone when getting on or off the elevator.

Both when entering and leaving, if possible, take the pet on a leash or ensure that it does not remain outside or inside the elevator, as the case may be.

Before a stain produced by the pet, it is better to be prepared and bring implements to clean as soon as possible and thus avoid slipping or discomfort.

LATEST NEWS EDITORIAL

It may interest you