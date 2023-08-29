stock movements

The European Stoxx 600 index closed up 1 percent amid widespread gains, marking its best performance for two consecutive days in more than a month.

Shares of European mining companies rose 2.1 percent and touched their highest level in three weeks during today’s trading.

HSBC, the largest bank in Europe, and insurance company Prudential, which has business in China, rose 1.3 percent and 4 percent, respectively, while Barclays rose 4.2 percent.

The luxury goods sector rose 1.3 percent to close at its highest level in two weeks.

The British “Financial Times 100” index rose 1.7 percent to its highest level in two weeks after a public holiday on Monday.

The share of the Dutch NN Insurance Services Group jumped 10.2 percent, achieving the highest gain in the European index, after its financial situation improved in the first half of this year.