Culiacán.- Francisca Rodríguez is the name of a pretty traffic agent from Culiacán, Sinaloa which in recent weeks went viral due to the publication of the name “Beautiful traffic agenda stops traffic and gains fans on TikTok”, where DEBATE explained that her fans in networks consider her the most beautiful in the corporation.

This time we bring you a video published on his account of the Chinese app ‘@franciscarodrigue255’, where he showed that sometimes receive tender gifts from citizens who find her during their work in the capital.

In the clip with a duration of just over 30 seconds, the transit agent can read the phrase “you are very serious at work, no one will approach you”, to which she responded with a series of gifts received primarily by children.

Some of them were drawings, chocolates, flowers of different types, food, coffee and even there was a card whose words could not be observed, but it accompanied a branch of roses.

The viralization of the official generated controversy at the time, since there were some people who considered the publication of this news outlet negative, arguing that the public image of the professional was attacked.

All this, while other people began to follow her on her personal social networks, such as the aforementioned TikTok account and her Instagram account @romagdis, where she uploads photos and some stories from her work as a highway agent in Culiacán, Sinaloa.