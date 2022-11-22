Transfer market: Cristiano Ronaldo and Manchester United part ways

“Cristiano Ronaldo will leave Manchester United by mutual consent, with immediate effect.” This is the first part of the press release that appeared a little while ago on the English club’s website, which marks the end of the second ‘marriage’ with the Portuguese champion.

Transfer market: Cristiano Ronaldo makes his debut in the world as a free agent

The news had been in the air for some time and certainly found further confirmation after the poison interview released by CR7 last week, in which he declared that he felt betrayed by the management and coach Erik Ten Haag. “The club thanks him for his immense contribution over two spells at Old Trafford, scoring 145 goals in 346 appearances, and wishes him and his family well for the future. Everyone at Manchester United remains focused on continuing to work under Erik Ten Hag’s leadership to achieve success on the pitch.” During Qatar 2022, therefore, CR7 will play as a free agent and, at the end of the world championship, he will have to find another team. Now that it’s on the market at no cost, anyone who wants it will “only” have to bear the cost of his engagement. It’s not cheap, but under whose turn it is…

