China.- A gas leak at a restaurant caused a huge explosion, killing at least 31 people and injuring others, in the city of Yinchuan on Wednesday.

“A liquefied petroleum gas leak (…) caused an explosion during the operation of a barbecue restaurant,” detailed the state agency Xinhua, published by the Excelsior newspaper.

This explosion occurred on the eve of the three-day Dragon Boat Festival holiday, when many in China go out to socialize with friends, it added.

About injured people, it was said that seven people receive care and one of them is in “critical condition”; two people suffered severe burns, two others had minor injuries and two had scratches caused by glass.

Where did it happen

The explosion occurred at around 8:40 p.m. in China, at the Fuyang barbecue restaurant, in a residential area in the center of Yinchuan, capital of the Ningxia autonomous region.

The Ministry of Emergency Management reported that local fire and rescue services sent more than 100 people and 20 vehicles to the site of the tragedy.

A hole could be seen in the facade of the building, through which smoke was coming out.

Rescue efforts were completed at 4:00 a.m. Thursday in China.

Explosions and other similar incidents are common in China, where building codes are ignored by many, creating conditions that make it difficult to get out in the event of a fire, reports Excelsior.