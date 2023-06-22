A near fatal blow to democracy in Venezuela and the hope of a free and transparent electoral process. This is how the American organization cataloged Human Rights Watch (HRW) the recent decision of the National Assembly (AN) that disintegrates the current composition of the National Electoral Council (CNE)the body in charge of supervising the elections in this country.

In a statement that will be made public this Thursday, HRW asks those of presidents Gustavo Petro and Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, of Colombia and Brazil, use their influence with the government of Nicolás Maduro to stop the maneuver.

“The chance for free and fair elections in Venezuela already hung in the balance, and this move may destroy any chance of a fair process. Regional leaders with access to Maduro, particularly Colombian President Gustavo Petro and Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, should take steps to stop this maneuver. if they are really concerned about seeking a return to democracy in Venezuela”, says Juanita Goebertus, director of the Division of the Americas in this NGO, in the statement.

On June 15, the president of the National Assembly, Jorge Rodríguez, announced that all 15 CNE members, including two members representing the opposition, would be replaced.

The decision came after eight pro-government Council members resigned five years before the end of their seven-year term.leaving new appointments in the hands of the National Assembly which is controlled by the government.

CNE rectors present their resignation in Caracas. Photo: EFE/MIGUEL GUTIERREZ

“Immediately, the Assembly appointed a preliminary commission of 11 members that will initially be in charge of the process of replacing the members of the Council. All the members of the preliminary commission belong to the government party, among them Cilia Flores, wife of the president Nicolás Maduro”, says the NGO.

A decision that creates a huge blanket of doubt and that could detract from all legitimacy to the electoral process in view of the 2024 presidential elections and the parliamentarians of 2025. Especially if those elected are servile to the government and members of the opposition are not included.

The small window of opportunity for a democratic transition that guarantees the rights of Venezuelans is closing

“The small window of opportunity for a democratic transition that guarantees the rights of Venezuelans is closing. If Lula and Petro want their discourse on democracy in Venezuela to have any credibility, they must immediately take advantage of their relationship with Maduro to prevent the total co-optation of the country’s electoral bodyGoebertus noted.

According to HRW, although Chavismo has controlled the CNE for decades -and thereby undermined the right to free elections-, in 2021 the composition of the CNE was balanced slightly with the appointment of the two opposition members who entered to integrate the group of 5 holders in the CNE (the other 10 are substitutes).

Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva shakes hands with his Venezuelan counterpart, Nicolás Maduro.

“An agreement with the Council allowed a European Union (EU) mission to observe the November 2021 elections. The mission claimed that the three CNE members close to the government had “control of the executive bodies of the CNE,” but pointed out that the Council was “the most balanced in the last 20 years” and that most of its decisions were made by consensus,” the NGO maintains.

Fear is a return to the harshest times of Chavismo when the CNE was co-opted totally by the ruling party.

Likewise, due to its impact on the negotiations with the opposition that are underway in Mexico but have been stalled since last year.

