The 77th edition of the awards BAFTA has left great surprises with its awards ceremony such as 'The Snow Society', the Netflix film, without an award in its 2024 edition, despite being one of the most acclaimed projects of 2023.

Juan Antonio Bayona's Spanish production, 'The Snow Society', was left without the award for Best Foreign Language Film at the BAFTA 2024, awarded this Sunday in London by the British Film Academy.

The film narrates the tragedy of a rugby team Uruguayan in 1972 in The Andes and despite its great success and excellent reception, it could not repeat the success it had a week before at the Goya Awards, where it won twelve statuettes.

The other two films nominated for Best foreign language film They were the Ukrainian film '20 Days in Mariupol', which won the award for best documentary, and the American 'Past Lives', filmed in Korean.

But not all is lost, as 'The Snow Society' will once again be present at the Oscars at the beginning of March, where it competes in two categories for the statuettes: Best International Film and Makeup and Hairstyle.

