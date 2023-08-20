He Unai Emery’s Aston Villa recovered from the defeat conceded in the first matchday with a crushing victory against Everton (4-0), which threatens to be one of the candidates for relegation this season.

The ‘Villains’, who lost 5-1 against the Newcastle United in the season opener, they rose thanks to goals from JJohn McGinn, Douglas Luiz, Leon Bailey, and John Durán.



first goal

McGinn opened the can after a good run from Bailey along the baseline that led to a pass to the near post where McGinn anticipated.

Everton did not last in the game for half an hour and in the 24th minute, Pickford committed a penalty by bringing down a player inside the area. Ollie Watkins.

Douglas Luiz, from eleven meters, he did not fail and Villa had Everton at the mercy of an Everton who also lost Dominic Calvert-Lewintheir best player, at 38 minutes due to another injury.

Already in the second half, Villa added another goal through Bailey, with a low shot that slipped under Pickford, and a fourth, through the Colombian Jhon Durán, who, 50 seconds after leaving the field, stole the wallet michael keane and defined in front of Pickford.

Durán scored his first goal for Aston Villa, after seven months at the club. He scored the fourth for his team and secured the win.

In the song, the narrator of the Espn chainJuan Manuel Pons, who is called ‘Bambino’, accustomed to accompanying the goals of the players with a song, made a mistake with the name of Durán.

In the goal, Johan told him and the name is Jhon Jader, to the rhythm of the song, ‘hey, how’s it going’, by the deceased Titus Bridge.

