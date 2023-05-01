Video: atrocious fall in a cycling race, which forced the suspension of the stage

simon pellaud He is a Swiss runner who fell in love with Colombia, lives in Antioquia territory, is part of the Tudor team and is the new champion of the tour of brittanyproves that he had a sensitive incident.

Pellaud prevailed in the general, while in the last stage he took it Roel van Sintmaartensdijk, after 3 h, 31 min, 04 s.

(Shakira: this is her new house without Piqué, it is reached by boat and helicopter)(‘Shakira is not living alone with her children’: they reveal a blow back to Piqué)

suspended stage

However, on Saturday’s stage there was an incident that forced its suspension.

The lot was moving in search of the end of the day, but at the front of the group there was a massive fall.

As he went ahead and the road was very narrow, most of the competing cyclists were involved in the heavy accident.

The test commissioners decided to cancel the day, as there were no guarantees to continue.

(Nairo Quintana: the four tests of the Via Crucis that have him without a team)