Technology is undoubtedly one of the pillars of the future of the automotive sector in the world. More and more automakers are stepping up their investments in the development of Artificial Intelligence, which will undoubtedly play a role from hero on the models of the future. Volvo’s decision to make a strategic investment in the Israeli start-up moves in this direction CorrActions.

Strategic investment

It is a company that operates in the field of Artificial Intelligence for the brain monitoring, and which has developed a new technology which, according to the company itself, will be able to revolutionize the monitoring of brain activity. According to Volvo, this same technology could help to make the reactions of the driver even better understood.

Focus on AI

Volvo’s investment was made at the hands of the Swedish group’s Tech Fund, whose manager Alexander Petrofski explained: “Through the Tech Fund we offer ourselves as a strategic partner for the most interesting start-ups that can help strengthen our position as a technological leader in our reference sector. And CorrActions fits perfectly in this logicas well as being focused on a goal that is very close to our hearts: making cars safer and guaranteeing greater safety for the people on board and around them”.

The features of the software

Returning specifically to the technology developed by the Israeli start-up, Volvo says that it is a software powered by AI capable of detecting anomalies in the cognitive state of drivers and passengers: it is based on muscle micro-movements, some of which detected through already existing sensors, for example in the steering wheel, which mirror brain activity and which can highlight different cognitive disordersincluding driver distraction, intoxication, or driver fatigue.