Moments of chaos and tension were experienced in the city of Philadelphia, in the state of Pennsylvania, in the United States, when a motorcyclist who was traveling in the company of a large group, He violently attacked the vehicle in which a mother was traveling with her children.

The incident was recorded in a video that circulates on social networks, generating great indignation among Internet users, who ask the authorities to catch the subject.

Last Sunday night, a group of motorized vehicles moved through downtown Philadelphia, causing traffic to stop. However, the situation escalated at a traffic light on 1400 Street, at 8:45 pm, when a private vehicle and a motorcycle stopped at the same point, according to authorities.

The man who was riding the motorcycle quickly got off it, and Without saying a word he jumped on the car that was next to him and kicked the rear window of it until it broke..

Immediately after, The woman driving the vehicle got out to confront the attacker., but he showed her a gun he was carrying and then proceeded to hit her in the face. giving him a ‘headbutt’ with the helmet.

Despite being hit, the victim continued the argument with the motorcyclist and pushed him once he got on the motorcycle, but he managed to flee.

The man remains unidentified after fleeingso the Philadelphia Police Department asked for the public’s collaboration to locate him.

“The following suspect is wanted in connection with an aggravated assault and vandalism that occurred on 10/01/23 at 1400 S. Penn Sq. at approximately 8:45 pm SIf you have information on this suspect, please call or text at 215-686-TIPS (8477). You can remain anonymous,” they shared on their social networks with images of the accused.

The below suspect is wanted in connection to an aggravated assault and vandalism that occurred on 01/10/23 at 1400 S. Penn Sq. at appx 8:45PM. If you have information about this suspect, please call or text 215-686-TIPS(8477). You can remain anonymous. pic.twitter.com/BQT6fdYVwr — Philadelphia Police Department (@PhillyPolice) October 2, 2023

The victim is a mother named Nikki Bullock, who was traveling in the vehicle with her two children. The woman told the media CBS Philadelphia that at the time she was working for the Uber Eats app and had no one to leave her children with due to “expensive childcare services,” so she decided to take them with her.

In addition, he noted that the minors were terrified by the violent event and that their only panic reaction was to scream for help.

LATEST NEWS EDITORIAL

Also read in EL TIEMPO: