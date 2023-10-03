Warcraft Rumble finally has a release date: the mobile game will be available from November 3, 2023 on iOS and Android. The announcement was made via an official trailer which you can see below.
This is a very short teaser that does not show gameplay details, but refers to the BlizzCon 2023 which will begin on November 3, 2023.
Warcraft Rumble is described as a “strategic action game set in the Warcraft universe”. At the heart of the game is the need to collect mini characters who “come to life in frenetic face-to-face battles”. It will include various modes, including single-player, PvP challenges and more.
Via the official website you can already pre-register for the game.
Warcraft Rumble, what we know
Warcraft Rumble it was presented last year under the name Warcraft Arclight Rumble, but the team subsequently decided to eliminate “Arclight”.
Let’s talk about a game halfway between Clash of Clans and a tower defense in which you fight with Minis, i.e. virtual figurines that depict the heroes, enemies and monsters that live in the world of Azeroth.
In our preview we explained to you that “Warcraft Arclight Rumble is a strange experiment which however could also work better than expected. The gameplay appears solid, at first glance, even if not particularly revolutionary, and the variety of content promised, together with a inspired and colorful, it could make a difference if Blizzard manages to balance the inevitable microtransactions in the gaming experience.”
#Warcraft #Rumble #full #version #release #date #revealed #time #BlizzCon