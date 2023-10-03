Warcraft Rumble finally has a release date: the mobile game will be available from November 3, 2023 on iOS and Android. The announcement was made via an official trailer which you can see below.

This is a very short teaser that does not show gameplay details, but refers to the BlizzCon 2023 which will begin on November 3, 2023.

Warcraft Rumble is described as a “strategic action game set in the Warcraft universe”. At the heart of the game is the need to collect mini characters who “come to life in frenetic face-to-face battles”. It will include various modes, including single-player, PvP challenges and more.

Via the official website you can already pre-register for the game.