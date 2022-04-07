The IPCC group of scientists, which has been laying the foundations of knowledge on global warming for more than three decades, has warned of the critical moment in which the world finds itself due to greenhouse gas emissions. According to its latest report, if the Paris Agreement is to be fulfilled, these gases must reach their peak in 2025 and rapidly reduce in the following decades until they almost disappear after 2050. This video breaks down the report of these scientists who are part of United Nations Nations (UN) and explains how many of the energy measures being taken due to the war in Ukraine are moving the world away from compliance with the Paris Agreement.

EL PAÍS journalist Manuel Planelles, specialized in climate change and the environment, answers all the questions that arise after the publication of the climate experts’ report. In addition, he contextualizes where we are now, what did the different countries that signed the agreement in Paris in 2015 commit to? In which direction are they going now? Non-compliance with environmental agreements has been a very important factor in the drift of recent years. How is the use of fossil fuels distributed in Europe? Planelles adds information that clarifies the energy panorama of fundamental countries in the European Union and breaks down the energy dependencies that weigh down the plans in favor of renewable energies.

There is hope? Is it possible to reverse the situation? This video also exposes the solutions that the UN experts point out in their report. A path that the countries of the world must follow so that climate change does not lead to a catastrophe that multiplies droughts, torrential rains, heat waves or causes more floods, more famines and, ultimately, more climate-related disasters all over the world.