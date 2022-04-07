The “Tinder Scam” is investigated for scamming victims on dating apps. With flashy photos, he presented himself as a rich man, but it was all part of the plan to extort.

Rafael Correa de Paula, 33, claimed to be heir and administrator of farms in Frutal, in the Triângulo Mineiro, but this is not true. He told this story to apply scams through romantic relationship apps. The miner’s story is similar to that of Shimon Hayut, 31, the ‘Tinder Scam’, who even has a documentary on Netflix. However, Shimon deceived victims by saying that he was the son of a diamond magnate in Israel.

+ Tinder scammer: how to avoid love fraud in dating apps

Rafael applied the crimes in São Paulo and Rio de Janeiro, where the complaints were registered. With a scheme similar to that of the heir of tycoon Lev Leviev, the Brazilian posted photos on social networks with luxury clothes and travel in not-cheap destinations, such as Dubai, in the United Arab Emirates, and Greece, in Europe.

The strategy was intended to attract other men on dating apps. Rafael then made an almost irresistible invitation, calling his boyfriends to accompany him on international trips. At the time, he said he would get good prices with discounts on air miles he was accumulating. To apply the scam, he asked for the victim’s card and was able to purchase tickets and accommodation.

The investigation began after one of the victims broke up with the man after realizing he had fallen for a scam. “In the beginning, he claimed to take care of the financial part of the land where his parents raised cattle and cultivated sugarcane, he showed to circulate among high society in the Rio-São Paulo axis and presented trips with exclusive itineraries and very expensive hotels. In that first moment, the conversation and the company were pleasant, but, as time went by, I came to be sure that it was all a hoax, a complete lie of which I had been a victim,” he told O Globo.

The case is being investigated by the civil police of Rio de Janeiro and São Paulo. “The 13th DP (Ipanema) has an ongoing investigation that investigates the crime of embezzlement. In another district inquiry, the author was indicted for slanderous denunciation and the case was sent to justice. At the 14th DP (Leblon), agents are investigating crimes of bodily harm, stalking, home invasion and false identity,” the Rio police said in a statement.

