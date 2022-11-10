One of the big questions that the holding of the midterm elections in the United States has left has to do with the result of the Republicans. In the absence of definitive data, what the partial scrutiny does indicate is a resistance capacity of the Democratic Party above expectations. That is, that has not occurred red wave that would have catapulted Donald Trump into the presidential race in 2024. EL PAÍS correspondent in Los Angeles, Luis Pablo Beauregard, takes stock of the day from that perspective: did the Republicans fail last Tuesday?

