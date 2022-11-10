Thursday, November 10, 2022
Millionaires achieved a triumph in Barranquilla and is still alive in the semifinal

by admin_l6ma5gus
November 10, 2022
in Sports
0


close

Junior vs. millionaires

Junior vs. Millionaires. Celebration of Daniel Ruiz

Photo:

Oscar Berrocal. Kronos Agency

Junior vs. Millionaires. Celebration of Daniel Ruiz

Daniel Ruiz scored the only blue goal against Junior, at the Roberto Meléndez stadium.

millionaires does not want to lose the step in the League and recovered in Barranquilla what he had lost in the classic against Santa Fe: the 0-1 victory against Junior, at the Roberto Meléndez stadium, leaves him in the same line as his historic rival in the table of home run A.

The blues did not play well in the first stage and Junior did not take advantage of some of the advantages that the blues gave. But this time Gamero’s team had, from the outset, the effectiveness that had been lacking in previous games.

Daniel Ruiz’s great goal that sentenced the match

The first he had sent it inside, at 34 minutes, when Luis Carlos Ruiz received from behind at 18 and touched towards the edge of the area, where Daniel Ruiz finished off with a left foot and hung it in a corner. great goal

Photo:

Oscar Berrocal. Kronos Agency

From that moment on, Millos could have extended the advantage with a couple of clear options, one from Mackalister Silva and another from Carlos Andrés Gómez. And that constant was maintained in the second stage, in which goalkeeper Jéfferson Martínez, the replacement for the expelled Sebastián Viera, was important in preventing the advantage from being wider.

Junior felt the losses too much, not only those of Viera and Carlos Bacca, the two expelled on Sunday in Pereira, but those of all lines, due to repeated injuries. Julio Comesaña was left without experienced strikers: he improvised John Pajoy from ‘9’ and then played it for a youth player, Ánderson Gutiérrez, without doing much damage in either case.

And, beyond a couple of defense blackouts, goalkeeper Álvaro Montero was very attentive. And in the end, Gamero put together a defense of three to endure a result that leaves him very, very alive.

SPORTS

