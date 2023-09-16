The red-bellied black snake, a venomous species found across eastern Australia, was seen crawling onto the arena at Blacktown International Sports Stadium in western Sydney.

Kick-off was delayed for about 30 minutes while officials waited for a snake tamer to arrive.

“There’s a small black snake with a red belly on the ground at this moment, in one of the far pockets,” Giants women’s soccer team captain Brianna Harvey told Fox during the delay.

“The temperature here is 34 degrees, and we are surrounded by jungles, so I think it is not surprising,” she added.