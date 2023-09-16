On the occasion of 213th anniversary of the Independence of MexicoPresident Andrés Manuel López Obrador led with great solemnity the military civic parade 2023 that toured the emblematic streets of the Mexico City.

Accompanied by the general Luis Cresencio SandovalSecretary of Defense, and Admiral José Rafael Ojeda DuranSecretary of the Navy, the president crossed the historic plank of the CDMX Zócalo to preside over raising of the Monumental Flag.

The sky was dyed with the colors of the country when a group of Mexican Air Force aircraft He left a trail of tricolor smoke in his wake, marking the beginning of this solemn celebration on September 16.

AMLO gives the starting signal

The president, in his role as Supreme Commander of the Armed Forceswent to the presidential military vehicle with his delegation to review the military, naval and Air Force contingents that participated in the parade.

After the magazine passthe federal Executive ascended to the presidium, where he was only accompanied by his wife, Dr. Beatriz Gutiérrez Müller, members of his legal and expanded Cabinet, and the Head of Government of Mexico City, Martí Batres Guadarrama.

It should be noted that, following the decision previously announced by the President, in this event, as in the Grito ceremony, no invitations were extended to the presidents of the Judiciary, Minister Norma Lucía Piña Hernández, nor to the presidents of the board of directors of the Chamber of Deputies, Marcela Guerra (PRI), and of the Senate, Ana Lilia Rivera (Morena).