Friday, August 25, 2023
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Video: a great storm hits the holy city of Mecca, in Saudi Arabia

by admin_l6ma5gus
August 25, 2023
in World
0
Video: a great storm hits the holy city of Mecca, in Saudi Arabia

Close


Close

Mecca

Mecca.

Mecca.

It brought with it hurricane force winds of more than 80 kilometers per hour.

Strong storms forced schools to close Wednesday in the saudi region of
Meccathe holiest meeting point in Islam, for being the Great Mosque, hit by heavy rains and winds overnight, according to witnesses.

See also  Can Fusion Breakthrough Help Solve the Climate Crisis?

As pilgrims tried to surround the Kaaba, the giant black cube to which all Muslims pray, lightning struck the iconic Fairmont Makkah Clock Royal Tower hotel, Tuesday night.

You can read: Edwin Arrieta case: DNA evidence delays the police report on Daniel Sancho

The storm brought hurricane-force winds of more than 80 kilometers per hour, Hussein al-Qahtani, a spokesman for the National Meteorology Center, told AFP.

Conditions were similar to a 2015 storm that brought down a crane in
the Great Mosque, killing more than 100 people and injuring hundreds more, Qahtani said.

Read also: With the arrival of India on the Moon, four countries have crossed the space border

No casualties reported in Tuesday’s storm. Abu Mayyada, a resident of
Meccacommented that he had gone out to buy cigarettes and gasoline when “I lost control of the vehicle.

I couldn’t see anything, so I started to hear the Koran on the radio. I didn’t understand what was happening.” The regional authorities of Mecca communicated on the X social network that schools will close in various parts of the city. Classes will be given through digital educational platforms, “for everyone’s safety.”

See also  America and Africa strengthen ties to strengthen food security

More news: After the rise of the Taliban, Afghanistan lives a gender ‘apartheid’

You can also read:

DOWNLOAD THE WEATHER APP

Customize, discover and inform yourself.

you reached the content limit of the month

Enjoy the content of DIGITAL TIME unlimited. Subscribe now!

* COP $900 / month during the first two months

We know that you like to always be informed.

Create an account and you can enjoy:

  • Access to newsletters with the best current news.
  • Comment the news that interests you.
  • Keep your favorite items.

Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.

#Video #great #storm #hits #holy #city #Mecca #Saudi #Arabia

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post

5 Top Online Jobs That Are Perfect for Creatives

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result