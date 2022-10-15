The two deputies from Ciudadanos, Ana Martínez Vidal and Juan José Molina, will run as candidates for the Secretary of the Board and the Spokesperson for the Mixed Group, “in order to recover the democracy lost after the cases of transfugism and the loss of legitimacy of those deputies who only represent themselves and their own interests,” said deputy Martínez Vidal.

In this way, the orange formation defends that “they should only be able to hold positions in government bodies or be part of those that mark the political action of the Murcian Parliament, those deputies who represent their parties, which in the case of the Mixed Group, we are the two deputies from Ciudadanos, the two from United We Can and the only deputy from the Vox political formation ».

“The opposite, -according to the liberal deputy Ana Martínez Vidal-, would suppose a perversion of the system and an absolute nonsense, and would serve to further increase the discredit and lack of seriousness of an institution whose image has been seriously damaged in the present legislature”, pointed out Martínez Vidal.

“We understand that the only option that can bring stability to parliamentary activity is the path that goes through incorporating a moderate formation, from the center, into the Table and the Board of Spokespersons, capable of agreeing with all the parties of the Chamber in defense of the general interest of the people of Murcia, and which was also the third party with the most votes in the last regional elections”, Molina pointed out.

“We trust that all the parties are capable of departing from electoral criteria and that they vote for our candidacy, a focused candidacy, of consensus, unity, capable of returning the credit and the democratic values ​​that were lost due to personal interests,” he added.

Martínez Vidal indicated that “during the more than 3 years that we have been carrying out our activity in the Assembly, we have kept our principles intact and we have been able to support many of the initiatives of the Popular Party and the Socialist Party, always putting the general interest of the Murcians, and in this new responsibility to which we apply, we commit ourselves to continue doing so».