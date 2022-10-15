“The measure applies for the time being until the competition match against Heracles Almelo on December 11 and is the result of a number of disturbances involving a small part of Roda JC’s supporters,” said the Limburg first divisionist.

Roda JC will play at home against Heracles in the KNVB Cup on Tuesday. Then Jong FC Utrecht and Helmond Sport come to Kerkrade.

Roda JC is number five in the Kitchen Champion Division. On Friday evening, the club lost the away game against Telstar (2-1) and the fans of Roda JC were not welcome at that game.