The beginning of the new year brings the most anticipated premieres to television. In Antenna 3one of the most popular in recent months has been that of The Challengewhich begins to air next Friday, January 10 with a first program in which new contestants participate, among which the content creator stands out Lola Lolitathe bullfighter Manuel Díaz ‘El Cordobés’the tennis player Feliciano Lopezthe socialite Genoveva Casanova or the ‘influencer’ Victoria Federicathe king’s granddaughter being one of the chain’s big signings.

This Wednesday, January 8, the presentation of the new season of this program took place, presented by Roberto Leal. At the event, one of the protagonists, in addition to Pilar Rubio, as a jury of The Challengehas been Victoria Federica.

The granddaughter of the king emeritus has appeared at this event before the press with a look that, without a doubt, Queen Letizia would approve, since it is one of the most elegant that, until today, we have been able to see Victoria Federica.

The style in question is made up of a chocolate brown blazer which, without a doubt, is the garment that differentiates the look. It is a classic cut design, with a lapel, long sleeves and a peplum cut, instead of straight, which greatly flatters your silhouette. Furthermore, under it he has carried a basic white round neck t-shirt And, all this, he has combined it with some straight-cut and wide jeans that aim to be one of the ‘street style’ trends of 2025.

Victoria Federica poses during the presentation of the new edition of ‘El Desafío’ Europa Press

As footwear, Infanta Elena’s daughter has chosen some black ‘cowboy’ style ankle boots with wide heel and toe. However, one of the most striking details of the styling is the simple ‘beauty look’ that she has opted for: with loose, straight hair parted in the middleas well as makeup with smoky eyes in earth tones and glossy lipstick.





Do you want to receive the best beauty, fashion and lifestyle content in your email for free every Thursday? Sign up for our Newsletter.