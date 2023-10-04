After the first founders of Team 5 separated to follow their own path in music, Víctor Yaipén created Orquesta Candlewhile Walter and Javier Yaipén, at Yaipén Brothers. After several years in the artistic environment, there has been a lot of speculation about the relationship between the members of these groups. Although no one has dared to clarify the rumors, Víctor Yaipén Junior spoke out on the matter.

The interpreter of ‘I know that he is not happy’ said that it is a topic that has always been discussed on television programs and entertainment spaces and even his followers have asked him about it on several occasions through their social networks. For this reason, the Cumbiambero clarified that there is no such alleged rivalry with Group 5 and Yaipén Brotherssince there is a lot of respect involved.

What did Víctor Yaipén Junior say about his relationship with Grupo 5 and Hermanos Yaipén?

In an interview for the YouTube channel called Anthony Casimiro Periodista, the son of the founder of the Candela Orchestra He stated that, on more than one occasion, he has been amused by everything that is said about the supposed division and family envy that exists between the members of the three groups. Along those lines, she explained that they don’t see each other much, but that he always talks to one of them.

“My Group 5 cousins ​​haven’t seen each other in a long time. I saw Christian (Yaipén) once when he came to see my dad, approximately a year and a half ago. I don’t usually talk to him much, but the one who talks to him the most is my brother Donald because they have an affinity with the recording studio. With Elmer ‘Chico’ Yaipén, we speak cordially every time I see him, I also see Jimmy sometimes and I haven’t seen Andy in a while. Even though I don’t see them, the times we see each other there is always respect as a family because my father and his father are brothers,” mentioned.

On the other hand, Victor Yaipén Junior He mentioned Walter and Javier and his children, with whom he also has a good relationship, since he assures that his uncles and cousins ​​are always aware of his father’s health.