The bête noire of this Pre-Olympic tournament in Rio is called Germany. You managed to put an end first to Brazil’s unbeaten streak and now to Italy, who had won the three previous matches. Germany are 4 wins out of 4 at the top of the table, winning 3-1. Italy starts with the usual formation: Giannelli setter, Romanò opposite; Michieletto, Lavia spikers; Galassi, central Sanguinetti; Free Balaso. Italy awaits Iran this Friday (6.30pm, live on Sky Sport) after the Thursday rest. And a decisive Brazil-Italy match is expected for one of the two places leading to Paris, it will be an Italy-Brazil “derby”, while the Germans led by Grozer are one step away from qualifying.

Decisive first set

—

Hard-fought first set. Germany leads most of the half, even reaching 24-21, but Italy manages the miracle by locking it at 24-24. But the Germans did not let themselves be swayed: they sealed the score at 26-24 after 28′ with Grover (seven points in the first set), who on the eve of the game had ruined the Brazilian hosts, who now risk qualifying for Paris. At the restart we see the old Italy once again taking the absolute lead. The Germans make too many mistakes and are no longer at the same pace as at the beginning of the game. Michieletto makes good use of the German block to make it 25-18 in the second set, which lasted 24′. In the third fraction the balance shifts back to the German side. At 17-14 in Germany De Giorgi asks for a time-out to try to fix things. Shortly afterwards Rinaldi comes in to replace Michieletto. The German block (seven points in the third set) is making the difference and it is precisely this fundamental that decides the fraction at 25-20 after 29′. Fourth set. Italy returns again with Michieletto leaving Rinaldi. Things are not going well for the Azzurri. De Giorgi promotes more changes than usual. For example Rinaldi instead of Lavia. The diagonal also changes with Sbertoli taking over from Giannelli; Bovolenta in Romanò. We have never seen Italy so uncomfortable in this tournament. Italy is still in the match from 17-22 to 21-22, 23-24, but the Germans close the match with 25-23 in the fourth quarter in 28′, total of game 1 hour 49′.