



He Seville continues to assimilate the disappointment that it has caused within the Sports Management, even in the coaching staff itself, the scare of the Brazilian forward Juninhowho will go to Flamengo for a salary much higher than what the Nervión club could achieve. An operation simmering for more than a month that ended up collapsing due to the emergence of a team with more economic power. A reality that Sevilla must get used to in these times and its sports director, Víctor Orta. The appearance, however, of the Brazilian giant has confirmed that the shot for a striker of the distant Qarabag It wasn’t poorly executed. Now it’s time to put new names on the table, one of those that already appeared at the same time as Juninho to decide which one they decided on in the winter market, with overwhelming unanimity of his scouting team for whom he can no longer be. It’s time to draw up the list again, plus the offers received, and try to reinforce Sevilla in its vanguard.

Because The club will not change its roadmap despite this refusal. It helps you save time, yes, and has definitively launched the hiring of Rubén Vargas with the remainder in the salary limit that Sevilla keeps from the sale of Ocampos. And, likewise, continue to press hard so that the sale of Gonzalo Montiel is carried out in the terms that Sevilla needs to launch itself into the market for other positions that it must also reinforce, such as that left back that Valentine Boat must abandon, even though his departure is taking too long.

It is not the first time that Víctor Orta’s Sevilla has failed in the first option for the front. The current economic situation forces us to squeeze out the signings, trying to get an amount and salary that adjusts to Sevilla’s delicate economy. With Juninho down, it’s time to move the tree in search of an option that fits what Sevilla needs in the present and also in the future. Without the Copa del Rey, the emergencies are a little lessthere is a little more time to focus the objective and the Spanish young market gains strength as an option for the futuresince a patch is no longer necessary with only half a season ahead.