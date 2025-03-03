I liked the amount of ports that HP Probook 445 G11 has. Jorge Garay/Wired in Spanish

Another notable laptop factor is your security focus. The HP Probook 445 G11 has physical barriers for access, Like the tab covered by the camera web or the fingerprint sensor away from the ignition key. In addition, it comes with the software special HP Wolf Security, who specializes in the prevention of attacks by Phishing and ransomware. If you handle delicate information on your computer, you will appreciate these extra security layers that do not hinder the operation or consume too much RAM.

It is worth highlighting The inclusion of the Copilot keyin the location traditionally occupied by the inoperative ‘Ctrl’ key of Windows. Integration with the Chatbot of Microsoft. It will be more common to use AI for work or to study. Your next computer is better to have the co -driver button. As for the keyboard in general, it feels good. Just keep in mind that, except the capital block buttons, ignition and microphone, it is not backlit.

The sensor to unlock the computer with a footprint is away from the ignition button, which is better for practical purposes. Jorge Garay/Wired in Spanish

The debatable of the HP Probook 445 g11

If I had to point out an improvable point, it would be the screen. Its Full HD resolution is functional and manages the annoying light reflexes, but your phone’s screen is likely to look better. Every time the laptop opened, he remembered that he was in a workplace and productivity, not entertainment. You can see any content with a decent sound, but it is simply not your fort.

However, having such a screen has advantages. For example, you mentalize yourself to work on it and do not usually distract yourself. In addition, I found that my eyes get less tired of activating the night light function, compared to other screens of greater resolution and brightness.

A solid option, if what you want is a team to work

This computer will be a great ally for those who need to work with all the suite of Microsoft or its derivatives, software Programming, occasional video edition and editions. We also recommend it to those who look for an extra security on your computer, above decorative details such as lights or luxury materials.

Because of its lightness and robustness, it is a good option if you move a lot for the city. It has a great balance between battery and power. Do not load so fast, but once the battery is completely full, it will last all day. It is possible to run some robust games and take advantage of Microsoft’s Game Pass, but it is not its goal. Better use it to approach AI inside Windows and improve your documents with her.

Business computers, by definition, are sober, powerful and resistant. The HP Probook 445 G11 is a worthy representative of this range and will surely leave those who make it part of their daily life satisfied. The HP Probook 445 G11 with AMD Ryzen 7 processor is available on offer by on the official HP page.