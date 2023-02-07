Tequila, Jalisco.- If you are one of those who live far from the sea and visits Tequila, Jaliscodare to travel to the nearest beaches; worth the trip.

That’s why today we recommend these three beaches close to Tequila, so you can enjoy the staste the agave and then refresh yourself in the sea.

Although this tourist site is located in Jalisco, the roads make it easier and faster to visit the Manzanillo and Nayarit beaches.

Do not hesitate to visit them, since It won’t take you more than three hours to get there to each of them and you can enjoy the sea, the sun and the sand.

Rincon de Guayabitos, Nayarit

According to Google Maps, from Tequila to Rincon de Guayabitos There are 208 kilometers, which you can travel in two hours and 48 minutes, approximately.

in this little Riviera Nayarit destinationyou will find beautiful calm waters, perfect to go with the family, it is not for nothing that it is known as the largest natural pool in the world.

There are also different nightclubs to continue the party you started in Tequila and then a dip in the sea or visit Coral Island.

Chacala, Nayarit

Also located in the Riviera Nayarityou’ll find jackal; just two hours away 40 minutes from Tequila, Jalisco, since it is a distance of 196 kilometers.

This beach is considered one of the most beautiful beaches and is surrounded by a fishing village, so the atmosphere is friendly and sociable.

Chacala, Nayarit, is a beautiful beach that you must visit (Mystic Embrace)

Here you will also find various restaurants of all kinds of food and the best thing is that there are palapas near the beach where you can taste various drinks.

The Colima Audience

Why not visit also Colimaa beautiful beach called La Audiencia; which is 328 kilometers from Tequila, that is, around three hours 47 minutes.

In La Audiencia you will find a Party Boat (Courtesy)

This place is special for you do water sportsin addition to offering moderate waves and as if that were not enough, you can practice snorkeling.

And for you to continue the party that you brought in Tequila, in La Audiencia beach is home to the Fiesta Boat, for you to enjoy at sea.

And what beaches do you dare to travel to, once you are in Tequila, Jalisco?