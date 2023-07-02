Victor Lafay is the winner of the second stage of the Tour de France, which covered about 209 kilometers between Victoria-Gasteiz and San Sebastián. The 27-year-old Frenchman from Cofidis left the Belgian Wout van Aert (28) of Jumbo-Visma behind after a late attack on Sunday, about a kilometer before the finish line. It is his first stage win in the Tour de France ever. Tadej Pogacar (24) of UAE finished third, just like in the first stage.

British cyclist Adam Yates retains the yellow jersey after his victory in the first stage, six seconds behind Pogacar and his twin brother Simon Yates. The green jersey now belongs to Lafay and the polka dot jersey for the leader of the mountains classification remains – after a fierce battle – with Neilson Powless of the United States.

The real spectacle was a long time coming in the longest stage of this Tour de France. After numerous failed attempts by others, Powless, the Norwegian Edvald Boasson Hagen and Rémi Cavagna managed to create a considerable gap of 4.5 minutes. They were unable to keep their lead until the end. Pogacar finally reached the top of the last hill, the Jaizkibel, first.

A group of about twenty cyclists descended to San Sebastián. The initiative was in the last 10 kilometers of cycling team Jumbo Visma. The aim was to put Van Aert, on paper the fastest man in the leading group, in position for a sprint. Yet with one kilometer to go it was suddenly Lafay who sped away. The lead he created over his pursuers with his all-or-nothing attempt was so great that an all-decisive final sprint was ultimately omitted.